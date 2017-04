Oct 31 Coms Plc

* Strengthened board and management team, with appointments of Frank Beechinor and Brendan Loughrey as chairman and chief operating officer respectively

* Revenue for 6 months to July 31 of 23 mln stg versus 2.5 million pounds up 833 pct

* Loss before tax and exceptional items of -417,469 stg versus -88,645 stg

* Significant increase in revenue generation through a combination of acquisitive and organic growth