* Sees Q1 rev $61.8-$62.8 mln vs est. $63.6 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.6 vs est. loss of $0.4/shr - Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 rev up 22 pct to $62.6 mln
Feb 14 ComScore Inc posted a
fourth-quarter adjusted profit ahead of Wall Street's
expectation, helped by record revenue, but the online data
tracking service company forecast first-quarter sales below
analysts' estimate.
For the first quarter of 2012, comScore expects revenue
between $61.8 million and $62.8 million, the company said in a
statement.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting
$63.6 million in revenue.
Fourth-quarter net loss rose to $3.3 million, or 10 cents a
share, from $0.5 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $62.6 million, but new customer
revenue fell to $6.7 million.
Analysts expected $63.4 million in fourth-quarter revenue.
Excluding items, the company earned 6 cents a share, against
a consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it settled litigation with Nielsen which
resulted in an expanded portfolio of intellectual property
during the quarter.
ComScore shares, which have gained nearly 80 percent in
value in the last three months, closed at $22.98 on the Nasdaq
on Monday.