HONG KONG Jan 25 China's Comtec Solar
said on Wednesday it would pay private equity firm TPG
Capital 491 million yuan ($77 million) to repurchase
its convertible bonds as the solar firm looks to reduce its debt
levels.
Comtec, which has been impacted by over-capacity and
declining average selling prices in line with firms in the
flagging solar sector, said it did not want to further expand
its manufacturing capacity by debt financing.
TPG said in April 2011 it would invest up to HK$1.17 billion
($150.4 million) to buy convertible bonds and warrants of Comtec
in its first China-based solar investment.
Comtec said the repurchase deal would allow it to reduce
debt levels immediately and would enable the group to comply
with financial covenants with its creditors or other financiers.
"The Board believes that entry into the Repurchase Deed and
the Warrant Subscription Agreement, and in particular the
negotiation of concessions from the Investor, is a prudent step
to take in view of the difficult industry environment the
Group is facing," Comtec said in a statement posted to the Hong
Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.
The private equity firm would have controlled a 21 percent
stake in Comtec if all the bonds were converted and warrants
exercised. The investment also would have given TPG two board
seats, the firm's managing partner for Asia, Stephen Peel, said
in April.