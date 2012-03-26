* Deal for $1.75 per share
* Comverge shares fall 3 pct
March 26 Energy management company Comverge Inc
, which has been exploring strategic alternatives for
over a year, said it will be taken private by H.I.G. Capital in
a $49 million cash deal.
The $1.75 per share offer price is a 7 percent discount to
Comverge's Friday close of $1.88.
Comverge has been seeking additional capital financing and
has explored a variety of financing and strategic alternatives
since the fall of 2010.
The company -- which works with grid operators, utilities
and large consumers to lower energy use during expensive peak
hours -- said it can solicit alternative proposals from third
parties during a go-shop period of 30 days.
Affiliates of H.I.G. Capital will provide debt financing of
$12 million to Comverge. The company said the financing was not
contingent on the closing of the acquisition by H.I.G. Capital.
Comverge shares, which have lost about 57 percent of their
value in the last year, were trading down 3 percent at $1.82 in
early morning trade on the Nasdaq.