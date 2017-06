WELLINGTON Nov 22 New Zealand's honey products company Comvita Ltd said on Tuesday its independent directors have rejected a takeover offer from Singapore-listed food group Cerebos.

Cerebos has offered NZ$2.50 for each Comvita share last month.

Comvita said in a statement the Singapore offer significantly undervalued the company, estimated to be worth between NZ$3.40 and NZ$4.0 a share.

Comvita shares ended at NZ$2.90 on Monday.

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)