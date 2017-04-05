* Annual net profit forecast at NZ$9 mln vs NZ$20-22 mln
* Shares sink 13 pct after warning
(Adds market reaction, CEO comment)
WELLINGTON, April 5 New Zealand honey exporter
Comvita Ltd issued a profit warning on Wednesday due to
problems with its informal channels into China, sending its
shares down more than 13 percent.
The company said it expected net profit after tax to be NZ$9
million ($6.27 million) for the year ending June 30, lower than
the NZ$20 million to NZ$22 million forecast in February.
"We are now assuming that the informal channels out of
Australia and New Zealand into China will not recover to our
earlier forecast levels before 30 June 2017," CEO Scott Coulter
said in a statement.
The company's shares were down 13.3 percent at 2355 GMT
compared with a 0.07 percent fall in the benchmark index NZX 50
.
Comvita said in its half-year results in February that it
was trying to switch from informal channels such as personal
shoppers, known as "daigou", to formal distribution channels for
sales into China.
Luxury food and beverage products from New Zealand, such as
manuka honey, are prized by China's growing middle-class due to
the Pacific exporter's reputation for quality and safety.
Poor weather resulting in a reduced harvest was also
contributing to the downgrade in expected profits, the company
said.
($1 = 1.4343 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)