BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Inc's Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand natural health company Comvita Ltd on Tuesday posted a boost in net profit, driven by a boom in online sales of honey in China.
Net profit after tax in the 15 months to June 30 was NZ18.5 million, up from NZ$10.2 million in the 12 months to March 2015, the company said. The difference in reporting periods was due to the company changing its annual reporting date. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
* Lifeway Foods Inc announces results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 18 JBS SA's controlling shareholders sold shares in the meatpacker worth 329 million reais ($98 million) in April, according to regulatory filings, after JBS's chairman and CEO had secretly begun negotiating a plea-bargain deal with government prosecutors.