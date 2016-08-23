* Shares close 6.6 pct lower
* Net profit NZ$18.5 mln in 15 months ended June
* Profit in 12 months ended March was NZ$17.2 mln
* Beijing clamped down on cross-border e-commerce in April
* 'Uncertainty' on China re-export distribution channels-CEO
By Rebecca Howard
WELLINGTON, Aug 23 New Zealand honey supplier
Comvita Ltd said on Tuesday demand from China was
waning, hit by a Beijing crackdown on cross-border e-commerce
that has dented global consumer goods makers' plans to tap the
giant mainland China market.
Comvita's warning on softening trade in a key market sent
its shares sharply lower as the firm reported earnings showing
an April-June profit slowdown. The stock finished 6.6 percent
lower at NZ$9.89, its lowest close since late March.
The company, which has changed its fiscal year to align with
food production cycles, said net profit in the 15 months ended
June 30 was NZ$18.5 million ($13.5 million). That was well up
from NZ$10.2 million in the 12 months to March 2015, but only
slightly more than an unaudited NZ$17.2 million profit it
previously reported for the year through March 2016.
Comvita Chief Executive Scott Coulter said the slowdown was
due to a "reduction in growth in the Chinese economy itself, as
well as the introduction of a number of new regulations...that
have created uncertainty in the re-export market distribution
channels out of New Zealand and Australia."
Beijing's April move to clamp down on cross-border
e-commerce with higher taxes and import restrictions has clouded
prospects for both companies selling direct themselves and
China's informal army of overseas shopping agents who ship goods
back to the mainland.
Much of the rise in profit in the 15-month period was due to
a boost in honey sales, particularly via China e-commerce, the
company said. Comvita sales rose just over 33 percent on Chinese
e-commerce platforms over the 15 months, the company said.
"Some of the commentary around demand out of China having
slowed will be weighing on the market," said Forsyth Barr
analyst James Bascand, referring to the share price drop. He
said the tighter Chinese e-commerce regulations, coupled with a
higher tax, will have had an impact.
Comvita CEO Coulter acknowledged that Chinese regulators
have recently increased their oversight and auditing of the New
Zealand honey and wine industries, but said this was a positive
move overall.
"The proposed changes... will support the price premiums we
expect from having world-class quality standards," Coulter said.
($1 = 1.3661 New Zealand dollars)
