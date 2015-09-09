Sept 9 Consolidated Edison of New York Inc
will pay up to $3.8 million to end a government
investigation into claims that it failed to stop frequent sexual
harassment and discrimination against female employees, the New
York Attorney General's office said on Wednesday.
The utility company, which serves about 3.4 million
customers in New York City and its suburbs, will pay the money
to more than 300 female field workers.
The investigation by the attorney general and the U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission began in 2007, spurred by
complaints that male employees routinely taunted and made sexual
comments to their female coworkers.
The women also said they were denied promotions, overtime
and on-the-job training given to men and received less positive
job evaluations.
The company in a statement said it does not tolerate
workplace harassment and would enhance training of employees and
supervisors.
"With this agreement, Con Edison is reaffirming its
commitment to maintaining a workforce that promotes diversity,
inclusion and equal opportunity," it said.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement
said the case should serve as a reminder that women frequently
face workplace harassment.
"All women, especially those working in male-dominated
workplaces, deserve respect and equal treatment," he said.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb)