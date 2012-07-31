* Q2 adjusted EPS 66 cents vs 69 cents Wall Street view
* Net EPS 74 cents vs 52 cents year earlier
* Revenue up 7.2 pct to $1.45 bln, in line with views
July 31 U.S. trucking and logistics company
Con-way Inc reported higher quarterly profit on cost
controls and price increases to shippers, but slightly missed
Wall Street estimates.
The company said on Tuesday net income rose to $41.8
million, or 74 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $29.4
million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, profit was 66 cents a share, up from 50
cents a share a year ago, but below the average forecast of 69
cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose 7.2
percent to $1.45 billion, in line with the consensus estimate.
Con-way Freight, the company's less-than-truckload unit that
accounts for about 60 percent of its revenue, had a 4.6 percent
revenue increase.
In less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, the company picks up
loads, sorts them and makes various deliveries. This differs
from truckload, in which one driver picks up a load and stays
with it through to its final destination.
The logistics business, which accounts for about 30 percent
of revenue, had a 13.7 percent revenue increase on new business,
higher freight brokerage volume and gains from warehousing and
transportation management, Con-way said in a statement.
Revenue rose 4.8 percent in the truckload segment, helped by
higher pricing.
Con-way's shares, which have jumped more than 20 percent so
far this year, closed down 0.6 percent at $35.62 on the New York
Stock Exchange and are up 22 percent so far this year.
Con-way is holding a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday before the market opens.