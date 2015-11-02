* ConAgra bought business in 2013 for $5.1 bln
* TreeHouse to fund deal with new debt, stock
* ConAgra shares up 1.7 percent; TreeHouse down 5.6 percent
(Adds analyst comment, company comment and updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley and Siddharth Cavale
Nov 2 ConAgra Foods Inc said it would
sell its private-label unit to TreeHouse Foods Inc for
$2.7 billion, after struggling to turn around the business it
acquired just two years ago.
ConAgra's shares were up 1.7 percent at $41.24 in morning
trading on Monday after jumping as much as 13 percent before the
market opened. TreeHouse fell 5.6 percent to $80.85.
"Given how long the process seemed to take and that
(TreeHouse) in the end perhaps was the sole negotiating partner,
we are slightly relieved for (ConAgra's) sake that the (selling
price) was not lower," JPMorgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a
note.
ConAgra, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee
pasta, became the biggest U.S. manufacturer of private-label
foods after it bought Ralcorp for $5.1 billion in 2013.
But the business has since been plagued by integration costs
and customer service problems as well as low profit margins due
to price concessions.
In June, newly appointed ConAgra Chief Executive Officer
Sean Connolly announced intentions to sell the business so that
the company could focus on its branded products.
Reuters reported earlier this month that TreeHouse was in
advanced talks to acquire the unit.
TreeHouse, which will become the No. 1 private-label food
manufacturer in the United States after the deal, said it would
fund the cash transaction with about $1.0 billion in stock and
$1.8 billion in new debt.
TreeHouse said it would have pro forma sales of nearly $7
billion and adjusted earnings of about $690 million before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization following the
deal, which it expects to close in the first quarter of 2016.
In a conference call with analysts, company executives said
the deal would give the combined entity a presence in more than
20 product categories and result in savings in procurement and
transportation.
The company said it expected the acquisition to reduce
earnings before special items by 20 cents to 35 cents per share
in the first year after closing but add 55 cents to 70 cents in
the second year.
ConAgra said it expected the deal to result in a capital
loss carryforward of about $4.2 billion with an approximate tax
value of $1.6 billion, which can be used to offset future
capital gains over the next five years.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch
advised TreeHouse, while Goldman Sachs and
Centerview Partners advised ConAgra.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)