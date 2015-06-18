(Adds details from Jana filing, ConAgra statement, background)
June 18 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC
took a stake in ConAgra Foods Inc and said it was
prepared to nominate directors to the company's board to help
address "persistent underperformance" since the acquisition of
RalCorp in 2013.
Jana Partners, whose 7.2 percent stake makes it the
second-largest shareholder in the Slim Jim Beef Jerky maker,
said the company's shares were undervalued.
Since the $5 billion acquisition of RalCorp, ConAgra has
missed its forecasts repeatedly, cut long-term targets, not
increased dividend and faced operating performance challenges,
Jana said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The hedge fund said it was prepared, if necessary, to
nominate three directors who had the expertise to help ConAgra
review its strategy, address operational performance and costs,
optimize capital structure and review "various potential
alternative transactions and structures".
ConAgra's shares, which hit a record high of $39.37 in
regular trading on Thursday, rose 6.4 percent in extended
trading.
The company, which has been struggling to boost sales at its
private-label business, extended the deadline for shareholders
to nominate board directors to July 8 from June 21 and said it
was open to talks after it reported results on June 30.
Jana's three nominees include its founder Barry Rosenstein,
former Nestle USA Chief Executive Brad Alford as well as Diane
Dietz, who used to oversee supermarket chain Safeway Ltd's
private-label business.
ConAgra became the largest U.S. private-label food company
when it bought Ralcorp, but since then the business has fallen
short of profit targets due to cut-price deals Ralcorp entered
into with retailers before the takeover.
ConAgra said in December it did not expect profit to recover
in its private-brand business - which makes cereals, pasta,
snacks and sauces that retailers sell under their own brand -
until the year ending May 2016.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)