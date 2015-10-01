* To cut jobs, outsource jobs to save costs
* Jobs cuts affect office workforce, not plant jobs
* To save at least $300 mln within three years
By Anjali Athavaley and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 1 ConAgra Foods Inc said it would
cut about 1,500 jobs and
move its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha as part of a plan to
save at least $300 million in three years.
The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners
is under pressure to cut costs and accelerate growth as
consumers shift from packaged food to options they consider
fresher, healthier alternatives. In July, the company added two
directors to its board as part of an agreement with Jana
Partners LLC after the activist hedge fund took a stake in the
company.
The job cuts mark the latest changes implemented by ConAgra
Chief Executive Sean Connolly, who joined in April. The company
also announced in June that it would divest its struggling
private-label business.
"While we believe that we can create a lot of value with
ConAgra Foods, that's only going to happen if we make bold
change, and we're going to continue to push for change,"
Connolly said in an interview. He added that the move to Chicago
allowed the company to consolidate its consumer foods business
in one location.
The job cuts, which exclude the private label business,
represent about 30 percent of ConAgra's office-based workforce.
Overall, ConAgra had about 32,900 employees as of May.
About 1,200 employees will be left in Omaha following the
cuts, down from roughly 2,400, excluding ConAgra's private
brands workers, Connolly said.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement that he
regretted ConAgra's decision, and that the government would be
ready to assist Nebraskans seeking reemployment due to the
restructuring.
Beginning summer of 2016, about 700 employees, including the
company's senior leadership, will be located at the new Chicago
headquarters.
The workforce reductions, in addition to the company's
adoption of zero-based budgeting, which requires managers to
justify each year's costs from scratch, will account for $200
million in savings. The other $100 million will come from more
efficient spending on promoting products within stores, ConAgra
said.
"While we view these efforts as prudent, we don't believe
ConAgra is poised to post operating margins on par with the
midteens generated by industry peers, given its lagging brand
set," said Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, noting that increased
investments in marketing and innovation would partly offset
savings.
ConAgra estimated restructuring-related cash charges of
about $345 million over the next two to three years.
Shares of ConAgra were little changed at $40.54 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Alden
Bentley)