Dec 18 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a 2
percent fall in quarterly net sales, due to weak demand for
branded foods such as Hunt's ketchup and Bertolli pastas and
frozen meals.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $10 million,
or 2 cents per share in the second quarter ended Nov. 23, from
$248.7 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company took a $247 million charge in its private
brands business related to goodwill impairment and other
intangible assets.
Net sales for the company, whose brands include Chef
Boyardee and Healthy Choice, fell to $4.15 billion from $4.22
billion a year earlier.
