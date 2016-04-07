BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for products it sells to restaurants and other food industry customers.
Total sales rose 0.6 percent to $2.92 billion. Analysts on average expected $2.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to ConAgra was $204.6 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with a loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results