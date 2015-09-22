(Adds details, background)
Sept 22 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 3.5 percent
rise in sales in its commercial foods business, which makes
ingredients for other manufacturers and restaurants.
The maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta
said it expected to announce the outcome of the sale process of
its private label food business in fall.
ConAgra said in June it planned to exit the business, which
has been plagued with problems ranging from customer service
issues to pricing concessions since the acquisition of Ralcorp
in 2013.
ConAgra, the largest U.S. private label foods maker till it
sells the business, recorded a $1.41 billion loss from the
business in the first quarter ended Aug. 30.
That pushed the company to an attributable net loss of $1.24
billion, or $2.85 per share, in the quarter. It recorded a
profit of $482.3 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, ConAgra earned 45 cents per share, beating
analysts average estimate of 40 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 1.1 percent to $2.79 billion, increasing for
only the second time in six quarters. The commercial foods
business accounted for 39.3 percent of total sales in the
quarter.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)