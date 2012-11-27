* Deal for $90/shr values Ralcorp at $6.8 bln, including
debt
* ConAgra to issue $350 mln equity, keep dividend, suspend
buybacks
* Deal raises speculation about TreeHouse Foods as target
* Ralcorp shares rise 26 percent; ConAgra shares up 4.5 pct
(Rewrites; Adds byline; Changes headline)
By Martinne Geller and Siddharth Cavale
Nov 27 ConAgra Foods Inc sealed a deal
to buy Ralcorp Holdings Inc for $5 billion, more than a
year and a half after first bidding on it, turning the maker of
Chef Boyardee pasta into the top U.S. producer of store-branded
foods.
ConAgra said on Tuesday it will pay $90 per share in cash, a
premium of 28 percent to Ralcorp shares' closing price on
Monday.
The deal creates a packaged food giant with $18 billion in
annual sales -- from branded foods like Slim Jim meat snacks and
Hunt's ketchup to foods that stores brand as their own.
It marks a victory for ConAgra Chief Executive Gary Rodkin,
who began pursuing Ralcorp in March 2011 with an offer of $82
per share. After raising its bid twice, ConAgra walked away from
its then-final offer of $94 per share, which valued Ralcorp at
$5.2 billion.
"The circumstances were different than they are today, but
the strategy is the same," Rodkin told Reuters. "We have been
very, very true to our strategy."
Rodkin said last year ConAgra wanted to acquire more brands
and expand its footprint in private label, where sales growth
has often outpaced that of branded food, especially as offerings
improve and consumer spending remains limited by lingering
unemployment. The company has struck deals for several purchases
since being spurned by Ralcorp.
The deal is also a win for activist investor Keith Meister,
founder of Corvex Management, Ralcorp's largest shareholder.
Corvex demanded in August that Ralcorp either sell itself, buy
another company or change its strategy, after a disappointing
performance following its refusal to talk to ConAgra and the
subsequent spin-off of Post Holdings.
Meister, who founded Corvex in 2010 after seven years with
Carl Icahn, joined the Ralcorp board in October.
The companies expect the deal to close by March 31 and
modestly benefit ConAgra's financial results for fiscal 2013.
Separately on Tuesday, Ralcorp reported better-than-expected
quarterly results, posting adjusted earnings of 92 cents per
share versus analysts' estimates of 87 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Ralcorp's shares rose 26.5 percent to $88.87 on the New York
Stock Exchange. ConAgra shares rose as much as 5 percent
to$29.68, their highest level in nearly eight years.
NO OVERLAP, MORE DEALS TO COME
Ralcorp is a top maker of private label cereal, pasta,
crackers, jams and jellies, syrups and frozen waffles --
categories where ConAgra does not have a large presence.
"For the most part, we do not compete with ourselves,"
Rodkin said, noting that ConAgra plans to drive the private
label business by bringing to it some skills of a branded
company, such as product innovation.
The deal also broadens ConAgra's exposure to faster-growing
retailers with robust private-label brands, like Whole Foods
Market Inc and Costco Wholesale Corp, he said.
Shares of rival private-label food manufacturer TreeHouse
Foods Inc also rose on Tuesday, as the offer for Ralcorp
ignited speculation about deals involving TreeHouse.
For TreeHouse, the Ralcorp deal is "a positive catalyst" as
it "temporarily ties up the two other major private-label buyers
in the acquisition landscape," Suntrust Robinson Humphrey
analyst Bill Chappell said in a note.
"With other strategic acquirers gone, financial players
would surely struggle to bid up deal prices," said Janney
Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Feeney.
ConAgra's Ralcorp purchase was valued at $6.8 billion
including debt. It will be funded with cash on hand and new
borrowings from BofA Merrill Lynch.
ConAgra said it will issue $350 million of equity. It will
also maintain its annual dividend of $1.00 per share and
significantly reduce share buybacks while it pays down debt from
the deal. It hopes to resume merger activity later.
Centerview Partners and BofA Merrill Lynch are financial
advisers to ConAgra, while Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co are
advising Ralcorp.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Dhanya
Skariachan and Martinne Geller in New York, writing by Jessica
Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Ted Kerr, David
Gregorio and Andrew Hay)