NEW YORK Jan 15 Options on ConAgra Foods Inc
shares were in heavy demand on Thursday after the
company canceled a presentation at an investor conference in
February, sparking rumors of a possible deal for the company.
Shares of the company rose as much as 3 percent to $36.65
after market chatter surfaced that the company would not be
presenting at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY)
Conference in Boca Raton, Florida, in February, analysts said.
The company confirmed that it will be hosting the reception
at the conference but will not be presenting at the event
because of an impending chief executive officer transition that
is expected later this year.
"We think it's important that the transition be complete
before presenting at a major investor conference," Lanie
Friedman, a spokeswoman for ConAgra Foods, said in an email.
In August, the packaged foods maker said long-time Chief
Executive Officer Gary Rodkin would retire in May 2015.
News that the company canceled its presentation stirred up
deal speculation and fueled the trading in ConAgra options, said
Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
Recent news reports about investment firm 3G Capital Partners
LP looking for a new acquisition target in the food space, may
have contributed to the market's reaction, said Joe Kunkle,
founder of options analytics firm OptionsHawk.com in Boston.
Activity in the options market spiked to 27,000 contracts on
Thursday, or 18 times normal, according to Trade Alert data.
Calls, which convey the right to buy shares at a specified
price in the future, outnumbered puts by ratio of 17-1.
Calls betting on the shares rising above $37 by Feb. 20 were
the most popular, with volume of 9,436 contracts, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)