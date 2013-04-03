BRIEF-General Motors says May total sales were 237,364 vehicles, down about 1 pct
* Says May U.S. retail sales of 191,388 vehicles, up slightly from last year
April 3 ConAgra Foods Inc, maker of Chef Boyardee pastas and Hunt's ketchup, reported a 57 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by costs related to its acquisition of Ralcorp.
Net profit fell to $120 million, or 29 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb. 24, from $280.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Sales rose 13 percent to $3.85 billion.
* Says May U.S. retail sales of 191,388 vehicles, up slightly from last year
June 1 Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, told Reuters: