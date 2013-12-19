Dec 19 ConAgra Foods Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong sales
of its Hunt's ketchup and Marie Callender's frozen meals,
sending its shares up 7 percent.
ConAgra stood by its full-year adjusted profit forecast of
$2.34-$2.38 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $2.33
per share.
The company also forecast a slight fall in sales volumes in
its biggest business, the consumer foods division.
"The full-year outlook for a slight decline in consumer
volume seems to indicate flattish volumes in the back half, an
acceptable outlook," Janney Capital Markets analyst Jonathan
Feeney wrote in a note.
Sales in the consumer business, which includes Hunt's, Marie
Callender's and Slim Jim brands, were flat in the second quarter
at $2 billion, an improvement from the 3 percent decline in the
first quarter.
Overall sales rose 26 percent to $4.71 billion in the
quarter ended Nov. 24, helped in part by the transition of some
business to the second quarter from the third quarter, the
company said.
Janney Capital's Feeney said that while some volume shift
from the third quarter did appear to help the second quarter,
the 2014 earnings-per-share forecast and outlook for consumer
volumes in the second half of the year were a positive in a
difficult retail environment.
Rival General Mills Inc reported lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Wednesday as U.S. sales of its
ready-to-eat meals and frozen foods fell.
ConAgra's second-quarter net income rose 17.5 percent to
$248.7 million, or 58 cents per share, helped by lower interest
expenses and tax rate.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 55 cents per
share on revenue of $4.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Omaha, Nebraska-based ConAgra's shares were up 6 percent at
$33.70 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The
stock has risen about 15 percent this year.