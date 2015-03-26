March 26 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a $1.3 billion charge in its private brands business.

ConAgra was also hurt by the West Coast port disruption, which hampered exports of products including Lamb Weston potato products, the company said on Thursday.

ConAgra reported a net loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, attributable to the company for the third quarter ended Feb. 22 compared with a profit of $234.3 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.

Sales fell 2 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)