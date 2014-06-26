June 26 ConAgra Foods Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as higher sales in commercial foods business made up for weakness in its consumer foods and private brands businesses.

Excluding items, the maker of Hunt's tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky earned 55 cents per share, in line with its lowered estimate.

Revenue fell almost 3 percent to $4.44 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company cut its adjusted profit forecast last week as more people opt for healthier food options. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)