June 30 ConAgra Foods Inc quarterly net
sales fell 9.5 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as demand
weakened for its consumer foods, which include Chef Boyardee
pasta and Hunt's ketchup.
The net income attributable to the company dropped to $117.6
million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May
29 from $209.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier,
which had an extra week.
Net sales slid to $2.83 billion from $3.13 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $2.89 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ConAgra's shares fell 4.4 percent to $45.50 in light
premarket trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)