By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 9 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said
ConAgra Foods Inc was not liable for a 2010 fire and
explosion at an Illinois flour mill that burned three workers,
and overturned much of a nearly $180 million jury award against
the packaged foods company and a contractor.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said a
lower court judge should have granted judgment as a matter of
law to ConAgra, whose products include Chef Boyardee pasta,
Hunt's ketchup and Peter Pan peanut butter.
ConAgra had hired West Side Salvage Inc to help save the
contents of a wheat pellet silo at a facility in Chester,
Illinois, located about 60 miles south of St. Louis.
According to court papers, the silo had been smoldering for
several weeks before it exploded on April 27, 2010, injuring
Justin Becker, who was employed by West Side, and John Jentz and
Robert Schmidt, who were employed by a subcontractor.
Jentz suffered burns covering more than 70 percent of his
body, while Becker's lungs were scarred from the inhalation of
fumes, the papers show.
In 2012, after a three-week trial, an Illinois federal jury
ordered Omaha, Nebraska-based ConAgra to pay $100 million of
punitive damages to the workers and share responsibility with
West Side for more than $77 million of compensatory damages.
Writing for a three-judge 7th Circuit panel, Circuit Judge
Frank Easterbrook agreed that ConAgra was not liable under
Illinois law for having hired West Side, an independent
contractor, to address an unsafe condition in the silo because
the "feared event" - the explosion - occurred.
"West Side could have negotiated for an indemnity or
insurance for its benefit (and that of its workers and
subcontractors) but did not do so," Easterbrook wrote.
The 7th Circuit upheld compensatory damages awards against
West Side, but dismissed a punitive damages award. It returned
the case to U.S. District Judge Michael Reagan in East St.
Louis, Illinois, to decide indemnification issues.
"We are pleased with the outcome of this case," ConAgra
spokeswoman Teresa Paulsen said.
ConAgra in court papers had estimated that it could have
faced $177 million of liability. In June 2012, it said it
believed insurance would cover the damages, minus a deductible.
Lawyers representing the plaintiffs did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
John Schultz, a lawyer for West Side, declined immediate
comment, saying he had yet to review the decision.
The case is Jentz et al v. ConAgra Foods Inc et al, 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 13-1505, 13-1542, 13-1543 and
13-1544.
