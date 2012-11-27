US STOCKS-Wall St at record levels despite tepid jobs report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
CHICAGO Nov 27 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Says expects to maintain $1/yr dividend in near term * Says expects to significantly reduce buybacks, issue up to $350 million in
equity
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Board of directors has declared a 17 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 41 cents per share, payable Aug 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: