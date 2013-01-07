Morgan Stanley shuffles wealth management unit
June 2 Morgan Stanley has shuffled its wealth unit, eliminating a layer of management and promoting two key executives, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters on Friday.
NEW YORK Jan 7 ConAgra Foods Inc : * Shares down 1.4 percent in after-hours trading after announces public offering of common stock
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest maker of diabetes drugs, will focus on growing volumes rather than price in its key European market where it has lost ground to competitors in recent years, a senior executive said on Friday.