said its experimental lead drug was more effective than a
placebo in a mid-stage study in patients with a form of fatty
liver disease.
The drug, emricasan, was tested in 38 patients with
non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, including some sufferers of
non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a more severe form of the
condition, the company said on Thursday.
NASH is the leading cause of liver-related morbidity and
mortality, but no pharmaceutical therapy currently exists for
it.
Several drugmakers, including Gilead Sciences Inc,
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc and France's Genfit SA
, are in the race to develop treatments.
The study determined the drug's effectiveness by measuring
reductions in biomarkers associated with cell death and
inflammation, considered to be drivers of progressive liver
disease.
The treatment had no adverse effects on lipid levels or
insulin sensitivity in these patients, who are typically at risk
of cardiovascular disease, Conatus said.
Emricasan is Conatus' most advanced drug-in-development and
has been evaluated for a number of liver indications. The
treatment is initially being developed for liver cirrhosis, or
severe scarring that may be caused by all manner of assaults on
the liver.
Conatus estimates that about 2 million people in the United
States and five largest European markets have cirrhosis and
varying degrees of liver impairment.
