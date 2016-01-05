(Adds details, shares)
Jan 5 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental drug reduced the presence of a protein fragment
in patients with liver cirrhosis in a mid-stage trial.
The company's shares rose 13 percent to $3.25 in
after-market trading on Tuesday.
The drug, emricasan, showed a statistically significant
reduction in the protein fragment, caspase-cleaved cytokeratin
18 (cCK18), when compared with a placebo, in the overall patient
population, according to the three-month data.
Patients with advanced liver disease and cirrhosis usually
have higher levels of cCK18.
Conatus said the drug showed consistent improvement across
additional liver disease biomarkers in the overall patient
population.
The company said it expects to report six-month data from
patients who continued the treatment in the second quarter.
The six-month data will also allow the company to determine
if the mid-stage trial could qualify as a late-stage study,
Conatus said.
Emricasan is being tested for multiple liver indications.
Up to Tuesday's close of $2.87, Conatus shares had declined
71 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)