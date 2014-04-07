BRIEF-Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Says share trade to halt from April 18 pending announcement related to share private placement
April 7 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 175 million shares at 11.97 yuan per share in private placement, raising not more than 2.1 billion yuan ($338.04 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vym38v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
