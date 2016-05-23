BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
May 23 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its psoriatic arthritis medicine's clinic trial
