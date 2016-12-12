BRIEF-Everland pcl posts qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 80.6 million baht versus loss of 50 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis in a deal potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Thursday.
CVC, Bridgepoint and a consortium of Advent and Bain are expected to hand in an offer for the group, which is jointly-held by several German banks, by a deadline early next week, the people said, adding that strategic players such as Wirecard have dropped out of the race.
Concardis' largest shareholder is Deutsche Bank with a 16 percent stake while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings banks and cooperative banks. They are expected to decide on a buyer earlier next year.
($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)
FRANKFURT, May 15 The European Central Bank's bonds-for-cash scheme, through which government debt bought as part of the ECB's 2.3 trillion euros stimulus programme is lent out against cash, has yet to reach even half its maximum size, ECB data showed on Monday.