STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Swedish pump maker Concentric raised its operating margin target and organic sales growth target on Tuesday, and said it was ready to make acquisitions without compromising its dividend policy.

The company said it now aims for an operating margin of 16 percent and yearly sales growth of 6 percentage points above market growth over the next five years. It estimated market growth of 2.5 percent.

Its previous targets were for an operating margin of 11 percent and organic sales growth of 7 percent in constant currency.

The target of a dividend payout rate of a third of net earnings remains unchanged.

In 2013, the company - whose customers include global truck makers and construction equipment makers - had negative organic sales growth of 7 percent and an operating margin of 14.3 percent.