BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Concentric AB
* Q4 net sales for Q4, excluding revenues attributable to Alfdex: MSEK 535 (468)
* Q4 operating income for Q4, including net income (after interest and tax) attributable to Alfdex: MSEK 86 (73)
* Says board of directors intend to propose a total dividend of sek 3.00 (2.75) per share and to renew current mandate for share buybacks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY