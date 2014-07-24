July 24 Concentric AB : * Q2 - operating income for Q2, including net income (after interest and tax)

attributable to alfdex: msek 84 (73) * Net sales for Q2, excluding revenues attributable to Alfdex: MSEK 527 (472) - up 2% year-on-year, after adjusting for currency (+4%) and LICOS (+6%) Link to press release: here