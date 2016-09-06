BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
FRANKFURT, Sept 6 German 3D printing group Concept Laser has been put up for sale by its founder, who wants to benefit from the boom in demand for the technology, adding to a flurry of deals in the sector, people familiar with the matter said.
Chief Executive Frank Herzog, who founded Concept Laser in 2000, has mandated advisory boutique PJT to find a buyer for the company, they said.
3D printing has been used to build prototypes for decades but has begun to catch on in industrial mass production in recent years for products such as dental crowns, medical implants and light aircraft parts. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: