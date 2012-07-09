July 9 Concert Wealth Management, a start-up firm that works with independent advisers, said on Monday it had landed a team of veteran advisers who manage roughly $100 million in client assets.

Advisers Scott Christie and John Aitchison joined Concert Wealth from The Planning Group, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based wealth management firm. Aitchison was a vice president at The Planning Group, while Christie was a senior planning consultant.

Aitchison also previously was an adviser with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after holding senior management positions with PepsiCo Inc and Kellogg Co earlier in his career.

Christie, an industry veteran of more than three decades, spent 20 years at Life Designs Associates, Inc.

The advisers were joined by portfolio analyst Ryan Jennings and client relations assistant James Filtz. The team is based out of Concert Wealth's Scottsdale, Arizona, branch.

Concert Wealth, based in San Jose, is a registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Felipe Luna. Since the start of the year, Concert has added a number of veteran brokers from major Wall Street firms.

Among the firm's recent recruits, Concert has added three brokers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and one each from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and UBS Wealth Management Americas, based on moves tracked by Reuters.