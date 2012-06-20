June 20 After more than 25 years working for big Wall Street brokerages, veteran adviser Rene Nourse has decided to take her book of business independent and open her own shop.

Nourse, most recently with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, left the firm on Friday to start Urban Wealth Management LLC, an independent firm based in El Segundo, California. She managed about $95 million in client assets and generated about $675,000 in revenue last year.

"I felt like I was losing control of the ability to take care of my clients in the way that I felt they should be," Nourse said in an interview on Wednesday.

Nourse referred to increased fees associated with her clients' accounts that had become costly. She said the "wirehouse" model of brokerages attached to big banks felt less focused on the needs of her clients.

"The wirehouse environment works well for certain kinds of clients and not so much for other kinds," she said, noting that the bulk of her client base is made up of individuals who have several hundred thousand dollars to invest as well as community-based nonprofits.

Nourse opened her practice with Concert Wealth Management, a San Jose, California-based startup firm that works with independent advisers, offering back-office support and advisory services.

She had been with her old firm for more than a decade, having started with Citigroup in 2000, later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citi's Smith Barney in 2009 - a joint venture that created the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets.

Nourse, with more than 30 years in the industry, had also worked for Dean Witter Reynolds and later Prudential Securities.

Concert Wealth Management, based in San Jose, is a registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Concert Global Group Ltd, founded in 2005 by Chief Executive Officer Felipe Luna. Since the start of the year, Concert has added a number of veteran brokers who have decided to leave major Wall Street firms.

In addition to Nourse, Concert Wealth has also added three brokers from Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and one from UBS Wealth Management Americas so far in 2012.