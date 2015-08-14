LONDON Aug 14 Concessions have been made to a
growing number of leveraged loans as investors push back against
aggressive documentation in a bid to curb sponsor flexibility
and minimise risk exposure.
Cash-rich lenders came under increasing pressure from
sponsors of European companies during the first quarter of 2015
to accept more aggressive US-style terms on leveraged loans, to
give more flexibility in view of an expected upturn in M&A
activity.
Investors have recently clamped down on US-style
documentation, especially for more tricky deals, amid growing
macro volatility, taking a more cautious approach to risk as
they head towards the last quarter.
Investors have also taken a tougher line with sponsors due
to an increase in deal flow, as they cherry-picked the best
deals and demanded adjustments to the rest.
"Investors were compromising on terms earlier this year as
they needed to put money to work. Now there is more choice and
they are more risk-averse. If a deal is popular and strong then
it is likely to get done with the sponsor achieving what they
want on the docs, but on harder or more tricky deals investors
are likely to push back," a senior leveraged loan banker said.
As well as demanding higher pricing, investors have pushed
for changes to limit a sponsor's ability to raise incremental
debt, take dividends and make acquisitions.
Other changes have been made to leverage ratios, call
protections, tenors, margin ratchets and cash sweeps.
The US leveraged loan market is also experiencing some
pushback, most recently seen on a $545 million first and
second-lien loan financing for customer care provider Sitel,
backing its acquisition by French customer relations management
company Groupe Acticall.
"If investors have the luxury of investing somewhere else
then they will definitely use docs as a reason to push back. On
Sitel they changed everything including the kitchen sink," a
second senior leveraged loan banker said.
The tenor of Sitel's financing was reduced by a year to six
years and a total net leverage ratio with step-downs was added.
An MFN sunset provision was removed and the "free and clear"
incremental facility was halved to $30 million.
MAKING ADJUSTMENTS
In Europe, a 360 million pound ($562.50 million)
covenant-lite financing backing the buyout of Motor Fuel Group
was adjusted prior to its August 7 close.
To make the loan more attractive to lenders, there was a
reduction in the MFN cap to 50 basis points (bp) from 100bp,
meaning any incremental debt raised cannot pay in excess of 50bp
higher than the term loan. 101 soft call for six months was also
added to the deal.
A 725 million euro ($808.67 million) leveraged loan backing
the acquisition of French private hospital group Vitalia only
closed at the end of July after concessions were made on ticking
fees, dividends and margin ratchets.
A ticking fee was changed to pay 50 percent of the margin
after 60 days, as opposed to after 90 days and the full margin
after 120 days.
Documents were also changed so owner CVC can only take
dividends following a sale and leaseback if leverage is below
4.5 times in the first year and 4.25 times in the second year,
as opposed to 5.0 times and 4.75 times, respectively. A one-year
holiday on the margin ratchets was also agreed.
While many sponsors have been willing to adopt changes to
documents in order to get a deal over the line, some sponsors
have refused, a move that has resulted in some failed deals.
IK Investment Partners' German industrial weighing
specialist Schenck Process pulled a 605 million euro leveraged
loan in June, halting plans to refinance existing debt and pay a
dividend to owners, after investors refused to agree portability
on the financing.
"Terms used to be much more standard, but now they are more
fluid and will be in or out depending on how strong a deal is.
If investors are sophisticated then documentation is something
that will be subject to negotiation. The flexibility of terms
will be part of the ongoing give-and-take discussions between
investors and sponsors," the first banker said.
