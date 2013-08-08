BRIEF-Baywa extends CFO Andreas Helber's contract to 2022
* Extends Chief Financial Officer Andreas Helber's contract to 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2ngjVKI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 8 Concha PLC : * Placing, acquisition and restoration of trading * Acquired 30 percent interest in the works the complete design facility
* IGT signs cross-licensing agreement with Incredible Technologies Inc
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's top court on Wednesday banned the sale of vehicles running on older Euro III fuel technology from April 1, a decision that led to a sharp fall in shares of major automakers sitting on unsold inventories.