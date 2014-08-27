SANTIAGO Aug 27 Chile's Concha y Toro,
one of the world's biggest wine producers, posted a 165 percent
jump in net profit in April to June as exports surged and
Chileans drank more of the grape-based alcoholic beverage at
home.
Concha y Toro's net profit rose to 9.216 billion Chilean
pesos ($15.6 million) in the second quarter, as sales jumped
29.6 percent versus a year earlier to 142.86 billion Chilean
pesos ($242.48 million), the wine-maker said on Wednesday in a
filing with the securities regulator.
A weaker currency, Chile's peso has depreciated
10.8 percent versus the dollar so far this year, has also helped
boost exports.
The 130 year-old company, whose products reach consumers in
145 countries, saw a 48.5 percent jump in exports during the
second quarter. Exports to Asia leapt 84 percent and increased
by around 25 percent each to Europe, the U.S. and Canada.
(1 US dollar = 589.1500 Chilean peso)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Grant McCool)