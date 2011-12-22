Dec 22 Oil-focused explorer Concho
Resources Inc said it will buy assets in the Wolfberry
play from Petroleum Development Corp for about $175
million to expand its acerage in the Permian Basin in Texas.
The deal, expected to close in the first quarter of 2012,
will add over 170 identified Wolfberry drilling locations and
about 10,800 gross acres to Concho's acreage.
Texas Permian is one of Concho Resources' core properties.
The area accounted for about 31 percent of the company's total
proved reserves as of Dec. 31, 2010.
The Wolfberry play is an oil-rich zone. A number of
companies, including Berry Petroleum and Linn Energy
, are increasing their positions in the shale.
Concho expects 2012 production of 27.5-28.5 million barrels
of oil equivalent (mmboe), slightly higher than the 27-28
million mmboe it forecast earlier.
Separately, Petroleum Development, which is exiting the
Wolfberry play, said it will use proceeds from the deal to pay
off debt and improve liquidity.
Shares of Concho, valued at $9.66 billion, were up 2 percent
at $94.90 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Petroleum
Development shares were up 2 percent at $36.51 on Thursday on
Nasdaq.