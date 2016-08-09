MUMBAI State-owned Container Corporation of India recorded a 14 percent drop in standalone net profit for the three months to the end of June, the company said in a statement.

Its net profit for the April-June quarter came in at 1.78 billion rupees ($26.67 million), missing expectations.

Analysts had estimated a net profit of 2.01 billion.

Its income from operations for the quarter was 13.39 billion rupees, down 5.7 percent.

($1 = 66.7492 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Adrian Croft)