Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
MUMBAI The government is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Container Corp (CCRI.NS), a notice seeking interest from investment banks to manage the sale worth about $200 million at current market price showed.
The government, which owns 61.8 percent of Container Corp, will sell the stake through a stock market auction, the notice said.
Investment banks need to submit their interest by Dec. 2, the notice, posted on the website of the divestment department of the government, showed on Tuesday.
HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.