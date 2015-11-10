MUMBAI The government is planning to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Container Corp (CCRI.NS), a notice seeking interest from investment banks to manage the sale worth about $200 million at current market price showed.

The government, which owns 61.8 percent of Container Corp, will sell the stake through a stock market auction, the notice said.

Investment banks need to submit their interest by Dec. 2, the notice, posted on the website of the divestment department of the government, showed on Tuesday.

