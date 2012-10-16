GROSSETO, Italy Oct 16 An echo sounder that
tracks water depth had been switched off before the cruise liner
Costa Concordia struck a rock and capsized off the Italian coast
in January, witnesses at a pre-trial hearing said on Tuesday.
The Concordia's captain, Francesco Schettino, is accused of
the manslaughter of 32 people, causing a shipwreck and
abandoning ship. He has admitted to making mistakes, but says he
should not be the only one blamed.
The ship's operator, Costa Cruises, a unit of the U.S.-based
Carnival Corp, has placed the blame squarely on
Schettino and said that nothing discussed in the pre-trial
hearing so far concerns its own organisation.
A panel of court experts told the hearing that the sonar
device had been off at the time of the shipwreck, according to
people present in the hearing, which was closed to the public
because the huge media interest could not be accommodated.
The accident triggered a chaotic night-time evacuation of
more than 4,000 passengers and crew on the rocky shoreline of
the Tuscan island of Giglio. Thirty bodies have been recovered
from the wreck and another two people remain unaccounted for.
Costa Cruises told the hearing that that the ship had been
equipped with more radar systems than needed, and that enough of
them had been in operation to meet legal requirements.
Codacons, a consumer rights group that has been closely
involved in the case, said more information was needed about the
state of the ship's equipment before the disaster.
"All these aspects, had they been functional, may possibly
have made up for the negative effects of Captain Schettino's
actions and helped avoid the loss of human lives, even if the
ship might have sunk nonetheless," said Giuliano Leuzzi, a
lawyer for Codacons.
The ship itself remains on its side, balanced on a rocky
shelf in full view of the harbour. Hundreds of divers and
salvage engineers have begun the delicate operation of preparing
the hulk for removal.
The pre-trial hearing will decide whether or not the charges
against Schettino requested by prosecutors should stand and the
case go to a full trial, expected next year.