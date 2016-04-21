April 21 Asset manager Blackstone Group LP
is considering a takeover of Canada's Concordia
Healthcare Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The talks are at an early stage and a deal may not happen,
Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1rpQJ6J)
Concordia was not immediately available for comment.
Blackstone declined to comment on the report.
Concordia's U.S.-listed shares surged 25 percent
before being halted on the Nasdaq. The drug developer had a
market valuation of about $1.2 billion as of Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)