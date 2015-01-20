BRIEF-Xped says co to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies
Jan 20 Groupe Concoursmania SA :
* Announces acquisition project in Canada
* Has negotiated exclusive agreement in principle with Mastodonte Interactif to acquire its portfolio of games websites in Canada
* Actiplay Social Network portfolio was disconnected from Facebook in December
* Discussions are underway for reactivation of Actiplay Social Network Source text: bit.ly/1Cx0Gy9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Group revenue for Q1 FY2017 declined to US$27.5 million versus US$30.8 million