Jan 20 Groupe Concoursmania SA :

* Announces acquisition project in Canada

* Has negotiated exclusive agreement in principle with Mastodonte Interactif to acquire its portfolio of games websites in Canada

* Actiplay Social Network portfolio was disconnected from Facebook in December

* Discussions are underway for reactivation of Actiplay Social Network