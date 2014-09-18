* SAP offers $129 per Concur share
* With Concur SAP increases reach in cloud computing
* Concur board of directors has unanimously approved deal
* SAP to fund deal with 7 bln euro credit facility
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German business software
maker SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire
U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies
Inc in an all-stock deal valued at $7.3 billion that
expands its presence in internet-based software or so-called
cloud computing.
SAP said in a statement it would offer $129 per share for
Concur, a 20 percent premium over the Sept. 17 closing price.
But the offer is just under the $130.36 record high Concur
shares set in January, after a dramatic two-year upward run.
Based on 57 million outstanding shares, the offer for
Bellevue, Washington-based Concur is valued at $7.3 billion.
Including debt, the offer represents an enterprise value of
about $8.3 billion, SAP said.
With the acquisition of Concur, the biggest in SAP's
history, SAP will increase its cloud users to 50 million from 38
million currently.
Cloud computing allows businesses to cut costs by ditching
bulky servers for network-based systems using remote data
centres run by technology companies.
Global business spending on cloud services is expected to
jump 20 percent this year to $174 billion, research firm IHS
estimates. By 2017, spending will be more than $235 billion,
triple the 2011 level, they expect.
"The acquisition of Concur is consistent with our focus on
the business network," said SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott.
"We have something big here, guys," he told analysts and
reporters during a call.
Since early in the year, Concur stock slid more than 17
percent, due in part to a general retreat by investors from
high-momentum stocks but also due to declining margins,
according to a Jeffries' investors note published in late April.
Concur stock closed at $107.80 ahead of SAP's offer.
Concur has 23,000 clients that include companies,
governments and universities, with more than 25 million users of
its business expense and travel management software and
services.
SAP said it expected significant synergies. Just about a
third of Concur users run SAP software and the southern-Germany
based company expects to add Concur customers.
The Concur acquisition gives SAP deeper access to an area of
corporate finance where it is not dominant. SAP is competing
with global rivals including IBM and Oracle to
exploit surging demand for web-based software.
SAP entered the cloud business in 2012 after spending $7.7
billion on buying internet-based computing companies Ariba and
SuccessFactors.
The Concur board of directors has unanimously approved the
transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of
2014 or the first quarter 2015, subject to shareholder and
regulatory approvals, SAP said.
Its revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended in June rose
28.6 pct to $178.37 million.
SAP said the acquisition would be funded from a credit
facility agreement of up to 7 billion euros.
