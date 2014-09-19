(Corrects first paragraph to show Concur shares will be
acquired for cash, not SAP shares)
* SAP offers $129 per Concur share
* With Concur SAP increases reach in cloud computing
* Concur board of directors has unanimously approved deal
* SAP to fund deal with 7 bln euro credit facility
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German business software
maker SAP said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire
U.S.-based expense management software maker Concur Technologies
Inc in a cash deal valued at $7.3 billion that expands
its presence in internet-based software or so-called cloud
computing.
SAP said in a statement it would offer $129 per share for
Concur, a 20 percent premium over the Sept. 17 closing price.
But the offer is just under the $130.36 record high Concur
shares set in January, after a dramatic two-year upward run.
Based on 57 million outstanding shares, the offer for
Bellevue, Washington-based Concur is valued at $7.3 billion.
Including debt, the offer represents an enterprise value of
about $8.3 billion, SAP said.
With the acquisition of Concur, the biggest in SAP's
history, SAP will increase its cloud users to 50 million from 38
million currently.
Cloud computing allows businesses to cut costs by ditching
bulky servers for network-based systems using remote data
centres run by technology companies.
Global business spending on cloud services is expected to
jump 20 percent this year to $174 billion, research firm IHS
estimates. By 2017, spending will be more than $235 billion,
triple the 2011 level, they expect.
"The acquisition of Concur is consistent with our focus on
the business network," said SAP Chief Executive Bill McDermott.
Since early in the year, Concur stock slid more than 17
percent, due in part to a general retreat by investors from
high-momentum stocks but also due to declining margins,
according to a Jeffries' investors note published in late April.
Concur stock closed at $107.80 ahead of SAP's offer.
The Concur shares trade at 44 times expected earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), according
to Starmine data. This compares to a ratio of 30 for peer
Salesforce.com.
BIG IN BUSINESS
Concur has 23,000 clients that include companies,
governments and universities, with more than 25 million users of
its business expense and travel management software and
services.
SAP said it expected significant synergies. Just about a
third of Concur users run SAP software and the southern-Germany
based company expects to add Concur customers.
The Concur acquisition gives SAP deeper access to an area of
corporate finance where it is not dominant. "SAP now has a
business network that is 75 percent bigger than Amazon, eBay and
Alibaba combined," said CEO McDermott.
SAP is competing with global rivals including IBM
and Oracle to exploit surging demand for web-based
software.
SAP entered the cloud business quite late in 2012 after
spending $7.7 billion on buying internet-based computing
companies Ariba and SuccessFactors.
It expects to get 3 billion-3.5 billion euros in sales from
cloud computing by 2017 out of a total of at least 22 billion,
but McDermott said that SAP will raise the outlook after
completion of the Concur acquisition.
Concur's revenue for the fiscal third quarter ended in June
rose 28.6 pct to $178.37 million.
The Concur board of directors has unanimously approved the
transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of
2014 or the first quarter 2015, subject to shareholder and
regulatory approvals, SAP said.
The acquisition would be funded from a credit facility
agreement of up to 7 billion euros, SAP said, which was advised
by Deutsche Bank. Concur was advised by boutique bank Qatalyst.
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by David
Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)