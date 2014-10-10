(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 10 "A rose by any other name would
smell as sweet," William Shakespeare wrote in "Romeo and
Juliet". But he was not working for the U.S. government and
trying to define what constitutes condensate and natural gas
liquids.
A simple and workable definition might have baffled even the
undisputed master of the English language.
In the world of condensates and natural gas liquids, a rose
is never just a rose, and producing simple and consistent
definitions has eluded federal regulators.
OPEC, which includes crude but not condensate in its
production quotes, has also struggled and failed to agree on
common definitions.
In the past, the inconsistent treatment of condensates in
the United States did not matter because they were a relatively
small proportion of total petroleum production. But thanks to
the shale revolution, condensate production is rising faster
than the output of either crude oil or natural gas.
Output of natural gas liquids from gas processing plants and
oil refineries has risen by more than 1 million barrels per day
(50 percent) since 2010 to over 3 million barrels per day in
July 2014.
Production of condensate directly from oil and gas fields is
not recorded separately. But it probably accounts for a
significant proportion of the 3 million barrels per day increase
in crude production reported over the last four years.
Because of the current record-keeping system, however, there
is no way to accurately estimate condensate production.
Intelligently regulating and managing a resource is
obviously impossible if neither industry nor government knows
how much is actually being produced.
On Oct. 3, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the
statistical and analysis arm of the Department of Energy, held a
closed-door "Condensate Workshop" for officials from several
government agencies and experts from the industry in an effort
to come up with a new and more consistent definition.
"We hope to have this sorted out so that policymakers will
know what the numbers are," EIA Administrator Adam Sieminski had
told a conference in September. ("U.S. oil industry's
billion-dollar question: what is condensate?" Oct 8)
This was the first step in what is likely to be a long,
drawn-out process.
NOT CRUDE, NOT GAS
Condensates and natural gas liquids (NGLs) occupy an
intermediate position in the spectrum of hydrocarbons, which
ranges from natural gas at one end to heavy crude oils at the
other.
Some of the lighter NGLs are gases at standard atmospheric
pressure and temperature but become liquid easily with only
moderate compression and cooling. Ethane, propane and butane are
gases at room temperature but condense at minus 88 degrees,
minus 42 degrees and minus 1 degree Celsius, respectively. But
methane condenses only at minus 164 degrees.
Heavier NGLs and condensates are already liquid at standard
pressure and temperature but are volatile and vaporise readily.
Pentane, hexane and heptane become gases at just 36 degrees, 68
and 98 degrees Celsius.
In the real world, the distinction between natural gas,
condensate and crude oil production is blurred. Most oil and gas
wells produce some of all three, mixed together.
Some crude and condensates are suspended in the methane
produced from gas wells. These liquids are removed from the gas
flow by field separation facilities (in which case they are
called "lease condensate") or more complex natural gas
processing plants (where they are termed "plant condensate" or
"natural gas plant liquids" depending on the degree of
processing).
Oil wells usually produce some dissolved gas, which is
separated at the well head. It contains condensates that can be
recovered either at field separators or natural gas plants.
In addition, some proportion of the crude will consist of
light hydrocarbons such as propane, butane, pentane and hexane,
which are recovered at refineries (where they are termed
"liquefied refinery gases").
The point is that there are many names and ways of producing
the light hydrocarbons that occupy an intermediate position
between natural gas and crude.
PRODUCTION METHOD
From the industry's point of view, what matters is chemistry
and the uses of different hydrocarbons, each of which is
marketed and traded as a commodity, either separately or in
blends.
But from a regulatory perspective, what matters is how
hydrocarbons are produced. Broadly speaking any light liquid
hydrocarbons recovered from natural gas processing plants
(NGPLs) and oil refineries (LRGs) are treated as refined
products, while those reclaimed from simple field separators
(lease condensate) are treated as crude oil.
This focus on production stems from historical differences
in the way the oil and gas industries were regulated by federal
and state governments (usually with separate statutes, taxes and
record-keeping systems for oil and gas production).
Differences in treatment based on production have become
enshrined in federal regulations. For example, the regulations
controlling crude oil exports count lease condensate as crude,
which cannot normally be exported except to Canada, but
liquefied refinery gases are refined products that can be sent
abroad without restriction.
The production approach is also enshrined in the way the
U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) collects and
presents statistics on the production and consumption of natural
gas liquids. It was still central to a set of revised
definitions that the agency introduced in 2013.
Under the EIA's definitions, lease condensate is aggregated
together with crude oil, while the products from natural gas
processing plants and refineries are reported separately. This
made sense at one time, when natural gas liquids and condensates
were relatively minor byproducts of natural gas production and
the refining industry.
But as they become increasingly important, the inconsistent
and confusing definition of natural gas liquids reduces
transparency and makes sensible policymaking impossible.
New and more consistent definitions are needed that
harmonise the classification of natural gas liquids and other
condensates, whether they come from an oil field, a gas field, a
gas processing plant or a refinery.
API GRAVITY DEFINITION?
The obvious approach is to define condensate by its physical
characteristics or chemical composition.
Condensates and natural gas liquids are typically lighter
than most crudes, so one option would be to base a new
definition on the API measure of specific gravity, where lighter
hydrocarbons have higher numbers.
Much of the oil industry already employs this approach. "The
API gravity of condensate is typically 50 degrees to 120
degrees," according to Schlumberger's online Oilfield Glossary.
Some experts have suggested that the federal government
define condensates as any hydrocarbons that are liquid at
standard pressure and temperature and have an API gravity of
more than 50 degrees.
Hexane has an API gravity over 80, pentane over 90 and
butane over 110, which are all well above the suggested
50-degree threshold.
But some other light crudes would also be caught by this
definition. The challenge will be setting the cut-off point to
minimise the incentive for oil producers to claim that their
light crude is actually condensate or natural gasoline to secure
more favourable regulatory treatment.
Once a definition of condensate based on API gravity is
agreed, the data collection system, export controls and other
parts of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations will all then need
to be revamped to use the new definition.
Then and only then will policymakers, regulators and the
industry be able to get a clear sense of how much is being
produced and what controls, if any, should be maintained on
exports.
