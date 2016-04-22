* Lufthansa seeks cooperation or takeover - sources
* Talks have been ongoing since at least January - sources
* Any takeover would be for symbolic price - sources
* Thomas Cook shares up 2.2 pct
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, April 22 Lufthansa is
seeking a partnership with, or a complete takeover, of holiday
airline Condor to further expand its low-cost Eurowings
business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Talks with Condor parent Thomas Cook have been going
on since at least January, they said.
Lufthansa, Condor and Thomas Cook all declined to comment.
Shares in Thomas Cook gained on the news and were up 2.2
percent at 0901 GMT. Lufthansa shares were unchanged.
Lufthansa launched Eurowings last year in a fresh attempt to
crack the low-cost market and compete with the likes of Ryanair
and easyJet.
It has said it aims to use Eurowings to bundle various
subsidiaries and brands, and sources recently told Reuters that
it was also eyeing Scandinavian carrier SAS and
Brussels Airlines.
Talks with Thomas Cook could result in a marketing
cooperation that would allow Lufthansa to buy capacity on
Condor's 46 aircraft, sources told Reuters.
One option is also that Lufthansa could acquire a minority
stake in Condor, or take over the airline completely.
"Due to Condor's 800 million euros in debt that Lufthansa
would probably have to take on, too, a takeover would involve
only a symbolic price," one of the sources said.
Also, Condor's long-haul fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft would
need to be renewed soon, they said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London; writing by
Maria Sheahan; editing by Christoph Steitz and David Clarke)